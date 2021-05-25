Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.94 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.