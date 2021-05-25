Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0073.

