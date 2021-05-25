GSX Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GOTU stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of -1.28. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $149.05.

Separately, Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

