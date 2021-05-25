Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $440.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.39. Intuit has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $442.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

