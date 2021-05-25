GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.62 EPS

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXGX remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,910. GX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GX Acquisition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of GX Acquisition worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

