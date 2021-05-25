H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 512.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.