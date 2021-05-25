Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HDALF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682. Haidilao International has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

