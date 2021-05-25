Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Financial Survey

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Risk and Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,631.85 -$9.14 million N/A N/A Surmodics $94.86 million 7.93 $1.12 million $0.13 417.23

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -77.72% -64.73% Surmodics 6.86% 7.00% 5.56%

Summary

Surmodics beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

