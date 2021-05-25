Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $21.46. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 100,070 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $647.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

