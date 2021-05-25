Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.75 ($197.36).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €144.45 ($169.94) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €152.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.34. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

