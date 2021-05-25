Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

