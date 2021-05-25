HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 831.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $81,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

