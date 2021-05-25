Head to Head Comparison: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) vs. Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.9% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.52 $1.15 million N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.62

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Micron Solutions and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 749.67%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 7.25% 19.35% 4.88% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -59.23% -40.74%

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Soleno Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

