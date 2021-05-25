HeartBout Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,583.79 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $181,583.79 and approximately $137.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.21 or 0.00938523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.24 or 0.09836042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

