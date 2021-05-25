HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HDELY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 16,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.45.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

