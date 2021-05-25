Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.44. 188,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,124. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

