HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $3,134.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,197.22 or 1.00814606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00092605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,051,065 coins and its circulating supply is 261,915,915 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.