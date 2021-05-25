Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

