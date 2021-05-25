Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

FRA HEN3 opened at €94.52 ($111.20) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €96.15 and its 200 day moving average is €90.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

