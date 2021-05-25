Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 184,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.27. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

