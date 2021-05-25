Holo (HOT) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $178.39 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Holo has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00934494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.99 or 0.09796250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

