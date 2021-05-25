Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lifted by Tlwm

Tlwm increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

