Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.04. 1,794,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.54 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

