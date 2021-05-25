Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.