H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.36-3.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40-3.415 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.H&R Block also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.360-3.390 EPS.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 47,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

