HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 289.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 51,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

