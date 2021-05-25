Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 156,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a PE ratio of 150.54 and a beta of 1.07. Huize has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.73%.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.