Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.05.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $442.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.85. Humana has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 25.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

