HYCON Trading Up 115.5% Over Last 7 Days (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 115.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $6.54 million and $414.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00108750 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000234 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,972,672 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,972,671 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

