HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Sells $1,241,888.93 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.