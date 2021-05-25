Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 301.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

HY stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

