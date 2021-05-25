Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $2.11 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00356541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00187628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00848299 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033668 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

