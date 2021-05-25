i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $57.55 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $212.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. 104,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,061. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

