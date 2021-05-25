IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,685 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,808 shares of company stock worth $214,708 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

