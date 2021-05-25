IAM Advisory LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 42.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $97,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 568,209 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34.

