IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.78. 10,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

