Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 223.40 ($2.92). 495,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,252,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £914.96 million and a PE ratio of -32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

About Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.