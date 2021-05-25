ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICFI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,491. ICF International has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

