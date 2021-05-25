ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $229.39. 344,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,565. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $155.28 and a 52 week high of $234.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

