ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,968 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,829. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $204.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

