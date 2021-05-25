ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8,863.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 70,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $410.95 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

