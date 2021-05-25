Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.46 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Idena has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $46,293.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00370775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00189034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,938,670 coins and its circulating supply is 43,373,767 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.