iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

Shares of IMBI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 413,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.92. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMBI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

