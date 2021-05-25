Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $37.55

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $39.50. Immunocore shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $40,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

