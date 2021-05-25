ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 27,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

