Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 485,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -60.98%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

