Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

