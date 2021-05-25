Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,313,694. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

