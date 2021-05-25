IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 7,396 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

