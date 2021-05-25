IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,870 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 58.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 125.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $372.18 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

